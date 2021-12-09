KAMPYONGO IN SERIOUS HOT SOUP

AVIATION ACTS VARIOUS

LETS SEE WHAT IT SAYS

8. Any person who-

(a) causes damage to an aircraft in service or which is likely to endanger its

safety in flight;

(b) places or causes to be placed on an aircraft in service, by any means

whatsoever, a device or substance which is likely to damage or destroy that

aircraft, or endanger its safety in flight;

(c) does any act to an aircraft which is likely to endanger its safety in flight;

(d) destroys or damages air navigation facilities or interferes with their

operation, if that act is likely to endanger the safety of an aircraft in flight;

(e) communicates information which he knows to be false, thereby

endangering the safety of an aircraft in flight; or

(f) aids, abets or is an accomplice of a person who performs or attempts to

perform any of the foregoing acts;

shall be guilty of an offence;

9. Any person convicted of an offence under sections seven or eight shall be liable

to imprisonment for a minimum term of not less than fifteen years and up to a maximum

term of life imprisonment.