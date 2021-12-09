KAMPYONGO IN SERIOUS HOT SOUP
AVIATION ACTS VARIOUS
LETS SEE WHAT IT SAYS
8. Any person who-
(a) causes damage to an aircraft in service or which is likely to endanger its
safety in flight;
(b) places or causes to be placed on an aircraft in service, by any means
whatsoever, a device or substance which is likely to damage or destroy that
aircraft, or endanger its safety in flight;
(c) does any act to an aircraft which is likely to endanger its safety in flight;
(d) destroys or damages air navigation facilities or interferes with their
operation, if that act is likely to endanger the safety of an aircraft in flight;
(e) communicates information which he knows to be false, thereby
endangering the safety of an aircraft in flight; or
(f) aids, abets or is an accomplice of a person who performs or attempts to
perform any of the foregoing acts;
shall be guilty of an offence;
9. Any person convicted of an offence under sections seven or eight shall be liable
to imprisonment for a minimum term of not less than fifteen years and up to a maximum
term of life imprisonment.