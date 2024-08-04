Kampyongo Reminds UPND: Insala Nidiminwa Tepulilwa



Parliament News, 3rd August, 2024



Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Hon. Stephen Kampyongo has expressed both appreciation and concern regarding the influx of international donations aimed at alleviating food insecurity and other challenges. While the gestures of goodwill are acknowledged, there is a growing sentiment that such aid should not come with strings attached.





Speaking when he debated the motion on the vote of thanks on the Burundian Presidents address to the house, Hon. Kampyongo acknowledged the generous gift of beans from the President Evariste Ndayishimiye.



He noted that this gift will help address the ongoing food insecurity in Zambia.



“It’s important to appreciate and acknowledge gestures extended to us,” noted Hon. Kampyongo. However, this sentiment was tempered with a reminder that self-reliance should be the ultimate goal.



“Madam Speaker, where I come from we say insala nidiminwa tepulilwa. The other day, the Vice President received metric tonnes of maize from another neighboring country, only to hear a thank you for the 10,000 hectares of land! She herself was equally shocked to hear this!”



“Are these gifts coming from the bottom of the heart, or are they laden with conditions?” questioned Kampyongo.



The juxtaposition of receiving aid while giving away substantial pieces of land led to concerns about the implications for national sovereignty and long-term self-sufficiency.



While genuine and well-meant gifts are appreciated, there is a strong sentiment that Zambia should not become dependent on handouts.



Hon. Kampyongo emphasized that the nation has historically been capable of feeding itself and should continue to strive for self-sufficiency rather than consigning itself to the status of beggars.