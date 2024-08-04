Kampyongo Reminds UPND: Insala Nidiminwa Tepulilwa
Parliament News, 3rd August, 2024
Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Hon. Stephen Kampyongo has expressed both appreciation and concern regarding the influx of international donations aimed at alleviating food insecurity and other challenges. While the gestures of goodwill are acknowledged, there is a growing sentiment that such aid should not come with strings attached.
Speaking when he debated the motion on the vote of thanks on the Burundian Presidents address to the house, Hon. Kampyongo acknowledged the generous gift of beans from the President Evariste Ndayishimiye.
He noted that this gift will help address the ongoing food insecurity in Zambia.
“It’s important to appreciate and acknowledge gestures extended to us,” noted Hon. Kampyongo. However, this sentiment was tempered with a reminder that self-reliance should be the ultimate goal.
“Madam Speaker, where I come from we say insala nidiminwa tepulilwa. The other day, the Vice President received metric tonnes of maize from another neighboring country, only to hear a thank you for the 10,000 hectares of land! She herself was equally shocked to hear this!”
“Are these gifts coming from the bottom of the heart, or are they laden with conditions?” questioned Kampyongo.
The juxtaposition of receiving aid while giving away substantial pieces of land led to concerns about the implications for national sovereignty and long-term self-sufficiency.
While genuine and well-meant gifts are appreciated, there is a strong sentiment that Zambia should not become dependent on handouts.
Hon. Kampyongo emphasized that the nation has historically been capable of feeding itself and should continue to strive for self-sufficiency rather than consigning itself to the status of beggars.
Honourable members are seen on how they debate on matters of most importance. However, not withstanding the period we are in, when we had the severe drought and almost all the farmers especially small scale farmers who lost their fields and farm produces. – many fields dried up and well wishers are coming on board to support us with food and cash donations to help our people who are facing severe hunger and starvation but seeing this kaponya MP with his usual arrogance way of debating standing to debate in the negative let alone may be the issue the ten thousand hectares of land, especially with donations coming from our good neighbours is very unfortunate. But I tell you the truth, if these donations came from either China, Russia or Zimbabwe they would have been very appreciative and supportive, why this type of mentality?
This Kapyongo and his PF friends have alot of money in their homes and are not evening sleeping on empty stomach but they can’t donate even a kg packet of rice to their own constituencies where some vulnerable but viable people have nothing to eat on rely on but them are swimming in cash and food but can’t share with their own Zambians. What type of a honourable is this. Very sad indeed.
Mankabiz, use your brain. You sell your food in your house and you go begging? You must be sick.
Musonda don’t attack the innocent man, the issue of selling the maize was well explained. Reserve stocks of maize were sold in order to raise some money and pay the farmers because PF left the farmers un paid, the treasury was empty and the time was running out for the farmers to prepare for the next farming season. Let’s just look to God and pray that he gives us rains this coming season and the problem will be effectively resolved. Otherwise selling the maize is not what brought the drought, even if it was not sold, I don’t think it could even have reached this time.