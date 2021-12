Chilufya Tayali

KAMPYONGO TRANSPORTED TO CHINSALI LIKE A REBEL LEADER – I GUESS THIS IS TO REMIND US OF THE HH TIMES IN OPPOSITION

It has been reported that the journey started around 02:50hrs going to Chinsali where they intend to charge and arrest him.

Apa bane, tebwatabwatafye, iyi ni bola yabatali, (Here my friends you don’t talk anyhow) and like we say in Bemba, “Apasamike umutali umwipi teti asamune”, ine naichefya.

I won’t even say, “Public Lawyer”.