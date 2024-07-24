Kampyongo was paid K5.8 million between 2011 and 2021 – National Assembly



DIRECTOR Finance at the National Assembly Mweemba Mungo has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that Stephen Kampyongo’s emoluments between September 2011 to July 2020 was cumulative of K5.8 million.



Mungo said the emoluments comprised of salaries, gratuities and sitting allowances.



He said the schedule he was given by the National Assembly for emoluments which were paid to Kampyongo from September 2011 to December 2021 shows K4.8 million.



“The accumulated total was K5.8 million

there are too many reasons for the difference the first being the schedule I have been given only has salaries it does not include sitting allowances. The second reason is that the periods under review are different,” he said.



During cross examination the witness said Kampyongo was paid electronically.



Asked if there are exceptional circumstances for someone to be given a cash salary the witness denied.



In this case Kampyongo and his wife Wanziya Chirwa a chief infrastructure planner at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts are jointly charged on eleven counts of possessing properties worth K28,701,500 suspected to be proceeds of crime.



The matter comes up on August 7 for the conclusion of the couple’s defense.



By Mwaka Ndawa



Kalemba July 24, 2024.