KAMPYONGO, WIFE PLEAD NOT GUILTY TO CORRUPTION CHARGES

By Rhodah Mvula

Former Home Affairs Minister, Steven Kampyongo, and his wife, Wanziya, have pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of being in possession of properties, reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Mr. Kampyongo and his wife, a Chief Planner at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, are facing eleven counts of Possession of Property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime, contrary to section 71(1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act, Number 19 of 2010, of the laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that whilst acting together with other persons unknown, the couple acquired properties worth over Twenty-Nine-Million-Kwacha between January 1st 2012, and September 30th, 2022, in Lusaka.