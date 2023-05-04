KAMPYONGO:I was your Minister respect me. POLICE OFFICER: F*ck off

YUYI TELLS KAMPYONGO TO FKC OFF

Zambia Police Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID)and Deputy Commissioner Mwala Yuyi tells off former Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Stephen Kampyongo to “fkc off”!



Zambians may remember that Yuyi is the one reported to have beaten and tortured Chilufya Tayali.

Yuyi was fired from United Nations Peace Mission in Sudan for his brutal methods.