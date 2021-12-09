Press Statement for Immediate Release

KAMPYONGO’S ARREST CONFIRMS FORMER PF SECRETARY GENERAL DAVIES MWILA’S PROPHECY

Fellow citizens, on behalf of the NDC we wish to commend Davies Mwila over his prophecy that if the PF loses the 2021 elections, leaders with criminal histories risk going to jail.

We are actually impressed with the accuracy of the prophecy.

When Mwila was advising his colleagues, they thought that he was being an alarmist. Apparently, Mwila meant well as he knew that the likes of Stephen ‘Stones’ Kampyongo, Bowman ‘Bootlicker’ Lusambo, Joe ‘Chopper’ Malanji, Davis ‘Trigger’ Chama and others were potential ‘tenants’ at Chimbokaila.

We salute Mwila for his prophecy. We are however sad that his PF colleagues failed to follow his good advice.

On the other hand, we wish to advise the New Dawn leadership to learn a lesson from such prophecy and avoid committing crime while in power.

The New Dawn leadership should continue listening to the good advice of President Hakainde Hichilema as he means well by cautioning his officials to avoid ‘looting the treasury and committing other crimes.’

True to president Hakainde Hichilema’s word, we have seen one Deputy Permanent Secretary in Western Province lose his job even before getting his December salary. Our president has emphasized on several occasions that anyone found wanting will face the law.

Fellow countrymen, we want to remind you that in the PF era, this DPS would have been treated as a ‘hero’ and left in office as he would have shared these proceeds with ‘big men.’

Kennedy Siyanda

NDC CHAIRPERSON IN-CHARGE OF INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY