KAMPYONGO’S WIFE SENTENCED TO 3 YEARS IMPRISONMENT

KAMPYONGO’S WIFE JAILED 3 YEARS BY EFCC



Former Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo’s wife, Wanziya Chirwa (left in picture), has been jailed for three years by the EFCC in each of the five counts she is accused of possessing tainted wealth – with sentences running concurrently effective today.



Earlier, her husband was freed of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime by the EFCC for possessing tainted property.





In August 2024, Lusaka Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya set September 27, 2024 as judgement day in a matter where Stephen Kampyongo and his wife, Wanziya Chirwa, were charged with possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.



In this matter, Kampyongo, who is former home affairs minister, and Chirwa were charged with 12 counts of being in possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.



Kampyongo was facing four counts while Chirwa eight.



It was alleged in the first count that Kampyongo and Chirwa, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, did possess property number F/135/4301 and property number F/179/4301 located in Eureka off, Kafue Road, valued at K11,100,000, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

In picture: Wanziya Chirwa walking to the ACC vehicle after her three year simple imprisonment sentence