OVER MY DEAD BODY – KAMWALA COUNCILLOR SIMATAA PETITIONS TOWN CLERK TO EXPLAIN HOW CHINESE DEVELOPER WAS GIVEN TITLE TO KAMWALA MARKET LAND.



Another peace of land in Kamwala’s biggest market (Luburma) occupied by over 3000 marketeers threatened with removal, has allegedly been sold to a Chinese developer claiming to have title to the land.



However, Kamwala ward councillor Hon. Mainda Simataa has intervened on behalf of the affected marketeers and instructed the council not to entertain the claim, saying the marketeers will only be removed over his dead body.



Councillor Simataa has since petitioned LCC Town Clerk Brighton Mbaimbai to furnish him with a report in 3 days, to verify if and how council market land was sold.



“The law governing councils only allows for a maximum 13 year lease, and not an outright sale of council land or any properties. If there was a full council meeting to approve this decision, where is it, and why is the director of housing quiet about the matter when fire is burning?”



“Something is certainly fishy about that transaction – remember this was the same council that approved a 75 year lease to China Henan years back, and this generation will all be dead before the lease expires.

We are not going to repeat the mistakes of our predecessor’s” said councillor SIMATAA.