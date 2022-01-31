KAMWALA FOOTBRIDGE BECOMES OPEN DEFECATION AREA

Individuals trading in various businesses around the Kamwala Footbridge on Kafue Road are answering the call of nature on top of the footbridge passage in broad daylight under the cover of billboard signs.

A check at the footbridge opposite Downtown Shopping Mall found its stairs and top passage littered with human wastage while traders underneath went about their normal business activities.

The abuse of the public facility has caught the attention of UPND Kamwala ward Councilor Mainda Simaata, who explained to S24 that plans are underway to discourage traders from resorting to open defecation and littering the footbridge.