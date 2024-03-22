Kamwala High School Leavers Forgiven for Burning School Bus, Library and Head Masters Office…

GOVT APPROVES RELEASE OF K320,000 TO COVER COST OF DAMAGES – COUNCILLOR SIMATAA

Kamwala Ward Councillor Hon. Mainda Simataa has disclosed that the Lusaka Province Local Government Authority has approved the release of K320,000 under the CDF emergency fund to cover the cost of repairing the damage caused to the Kamwala High School Head Masters office and school Library which were burnt by suspected School leavers last year.

The Civic Leader adds that this latest development means that all the 2023 school leavers have been forgiven, and are already getting their examination results without being penalized financially, as was initially planned.

Councillor Simataa says contractors have already done the site visitation, adding that the approved K320,000 will not cover the purchase of a new school bus following the burning of the previous Marcopolo Bus by the arsonists who’re still at large.

The councillor have further warned that the School pupils must not consider the forgiveness as an act of weakness on the part of Government, but an act of lenience which should not be taken for granted.

KAMWALA, LUSAKA