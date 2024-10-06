KAMWALA SECONDARY SCHOOL DEPUTY HEAD TEACHER’S OFFICE GUTTED



The Lusaka City Council (LCC) yesterday recorded a fire incident at Kamwala Secondary School, located along Chilumbulu Road in Kabwata Constituency which occurred at 08:36hrs.



The Lusaka Fire Brigade was alerted to the incident at 08:37hrs and promptly dispatched a response team which arrived at the scene at 08:41hrs and discovered that the fire was confined to the Deputy Headteacher’s office on the ground floor of the multi-storey building.



The City Council Fire Brigade in collaboration with Kabwata Police, responded swiftly to contain the fire.



The cause of the fire is yet to be determined but the Local Authority does not rule out foul play as evidence suggests forced entry and previous security breaches including theft have been reported.



Preliminary investigations also indicate severe damage to legal documents, including financial records, furniture, electrical office appliances and the building structure whose value will be assessed and made available by experts in due course.



The Council is however, concerned about the school’s security arrangements and urges the school authorities to enhance security measures for safety of property, staff and pupils.



We therefore wish to assure the public that we remain committed to combating fire-related incidents in the city with the help of residents in timely reporting such cases.



Issued By:

Chola Mwamba

Public Relations Manager

Lusaka City Council – LCC

06/10/24