Kamwala South residents escape death

ABOUT a dozen residents from Lusaka’s Kamwala South area have narrowly escaped death after mini-bus they were travelling in got involved in a terrible road accident.

The mishap happened this morning during the work rush hours on Chilumbulu Road near St Patrick’s Girls School.

Witnesses said the Passenger Service Vehicle registration number BAA 6863 that was carrying passengers from Kamwal South Yellow Shop area overturned due to excessive speed.

From the accident, the bus windows were completely shuttered before it came to a halt inches from plunging into a drainage.

Injured passengers were quickly retrieved from wrecked bus and evacuated to the University Teaching Hospital for emergency treatment. There were no fatalities.

Story by Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba May 29, 2023