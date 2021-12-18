Information just received indicates that Kamwala Ward Councillor Mainda Simataa has been attacked by UPND cadres in Kamwala and is currently hospitalized at UTH.

It’s believed that the UPND cadres were sent by some Kabwata Constituency officials and Kamwala ward chairman Bobkins Chipeso, and his youth chairman Vivian Ndala with instructions to disrupt the community meeting at Kamwala Basic school and beat up the councillor.

Councillor Simataa was alerted not to go to the meeting, but he insisted that he was ready to face the cadres and could not disappoint the community. He had called by the meeting to sensitize Kamwala ward residents on how to apply for CDF empowerment funds and submission of project proposals.

The ward official seen in video footage, Mr. Chibi Namaiko (standing next to Simataa) and others have been forcing Simataa not to involve the community in ward development meetings so that they can award themselves contracts because they suffered for UPND to win.

Councillor Simataa’s press aide who witnessed and recorded the whole incident before he was also spotted and chased by the cadres, has confirmed the report which has also reached UPND Lusaka District Chairman Saviours Ndaba.- Ask Muvi TV