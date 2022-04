Kamwala ward councillor Simataa petitions Minister of Home Affairs for intervention in missing mobile money agents, he writes:

“I JUST HAD A MEETING with the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu. I presented the case of the missing mobile money agents Faith and Pamela, and our concerns with slow police investigations. He’s reassured me that he’s giving the matter the fullest attention possible, we’re not giving up on Faith and Pamela.”