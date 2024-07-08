Kanayo O. Kanayo dismisses rumours of midnight rituals for success

Renowned actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has firmly denied allegations of engaging in nocturnal rituals to attain success and wealth in his career.

Speaking to PUNCH in an exclusive interview, he refuted claims of visiting fetish shrines at odd hours to gain an edge over his industry peers.

Kanayo, known for his distinguished acting career spanning decades, attributed his enduring success to divine favor and his unwavering dedication to honing his craft. Despite receiving accolades like the Best Actor award at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2006, he remains humble, acknowledging the talents of his fellow actors without boasting about his achievements.

“On a lighter note, I have never gone anywhere in the dead of night to be more successful or relevant than anybody else,” Kanayo asserted.

“Perhaps, there is an unseen finger or hand that has said I should continue doing what I’m doing.”

Highlighting his commitment to professionalism and personal well-being, Kanayo stressed the importance of hard work and obedience to natural laws as integral to his career trajectory. He emphasized, “I am not the best actor, even though I won the Best Actor category of the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2006. I have not done anything special, but I am a professional to the core.”

In his pursuit of excellence, Kanayo expressed gratitude for divine guidance and credited his success to diligent effort combined with maintaining good health and respecting natural laws.

The actor’s candid remarks seek to dispel misconceptions surrounding his achievements, reaffirming his steadfast dedication to his craft and ethical principles in the entertainment industry.