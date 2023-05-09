IF I HAD MADE SOME POLITICAL DECISIONS I WOULD ANNOUNCE THEM THROUGH A PRESS BRIEFINGWITH REASONS NOT SOCIAL MEDIA RUMOUR MONGERING- SUNDAY CHANDA

Lusaka, Tuesday 9 May 2023 (Smart Eagles)

Kanchibiya MP Sunday Chanda says he has not resigned from the Opposition Patriotic Front contrary to some postings on social media.

In a statement, the Kanchibiya Lawmaker states that he has not made any political decision and if he were to, he would make the announcement himself.



“I have received a number of calls on whether I had resigned or not. I didn’t realize I had self-appointed spokespersons who are purporting that I have made some political decisions.” Hon Chanda says.

“As a matter of principle, if I was to make such a decision, it would be me announcing it with reasons at a press briefing not through social media rumour mongering.” He adds

And Hon. Chanda further says he is focused on Kanchibiya and remains part of the Patriotic Front.

“I am focused on the people of Kanchibiya Constituency and I have not resigned from my party – the Patriotic Front.” He says.