Kanchibiya Sees Historic Milestones Under President Hakainde’s Leadership and Expanded CDF- sunday chanda

Kanchibiya Sees Historic Milestones Under President Hakainde’s Leadership and Expanded CDF





Kanchibiya, Zambia – 4th April 2025 – Member of Parliament for Kanchibiya, Hon. Sunday Chilufya Chanda, has hailed President Hakainde Hichilema for honouring his word and helping deliver transformative projects to Kanchibiya that have taken more than six decades to realize.





Under the expanded Constituency Development Fund (CDF), Kanchibiya is recording historic firsts in local infrastructure and service delivery. Next month, the people of Kanchibiya will witness the official opening of several landmark facilities:





• The first-ever National Assembly Constituency Office



• A Community Radio Station to enhance communication and civic engagement



• A fully-fledged Civic Centre to bring government services closer to the people



• A Police Post, boosting security and law enforcement capacity





“These are not just buildings; they are symbols of inclusion, development, and the power of government working for the people,” said Hon. Chanda. “We are seeing progress that was once thought impossible. President Hakainde has kept his word to Kanchibiya.”





The MP further emphasized the game-changing nature of the CDF, describing it as “one of the most impactful tools for decentralisation and rural transformation.” Through the fund, communities have witnessed increased access to clean water, education, and agricultural support.





“Our partnership with the central government continues into 2025, 2026, and beyond. Our focus remains unwavering; bringing tangible development to the people of Kanchibiya and ensuring that no one is left behind,” Hon. Chanda added.





The upcoming projects mark a bold step forward in aligning Kanchibiya’s local development with Zambia’s Vision 2030 and the Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP).





