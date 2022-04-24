KANEMA LAUNCHES OFFICIAL COMPLAINT AGAINST NAKACHINDA

…..As he gives 48hrs for NAKACHINDA to be brought to Solwezi Central Police for questioning.

24/04/2022

UPND North Western Province Youth Chairperson Mr Bruce kanema has officially launched an official complaint against Mr Raphael Nakachinda at the Solwezi Central Police station.

Mr Kanema said after a wide consultation, he thought it wise to report Mr Nakachinda today instead of 26th, April as earlier planned.

Mr Kanema has called on the police to act professionally by bringing Mr Nakachinda before the police for interrogations because the youths in the province feel offended, insulted and more importantly disrespected by the remarks made by Mr Nakachinda.

Mr Kanema said the youths in the country voted for Mr Hakainde Hichilema not because of his tribe but his ability and capacity to deliver to the people of Zambia and whoever insults the Head of state is as good as insulting the majority youths who ushered in the Head of State.

Mr Kanema said this shortly after launching his complaint before the Solwezi Central Police station today afternoon.

(C) FALCON NEWS