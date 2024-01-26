KANENGO WELCOMES CON-COURT RULING ON LUSAMBO’S PETITION

KABUSHI Member of Parliament Bernard Kanengo has welcomed Thursday’s decision by the Constitutional Court to dismiss the petition against his victory in the October 21, 2022 by-election by former Kabushi lawmaker Bowman Lusambo where he stated that it was null and void.

Speaking with Lubuto Community News in a phone interview shortly after judgement was passed, Kanengo said he was relieved with the con-court’s judgment as this will now allow him to fully focus on delivering to the people of Kabushi.

“Today’s judgement by the Con-Court has come as a huge relief as it has been such a strain on time and resources. It is quite unfortunate that our colleagues in the other camp chose to pursue a matter they knew very well was not going anywhere,” said Kanengo. “As leaders we should not politic at the expense of development.”

Kanengo has further urged the people of Kabushi to unite in pursuit of a better Kabushi.

“We may belong to different political parties but one thing we can all agree on is that we all want to see a better Kabushi,” said Kanengo. “Our collective desire to see a better and developed Kabushi should unite us. Let us put our petty differences aside for the sake of development.”