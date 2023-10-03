KANG’OMBE CALLS FOR REMOVAL OF VALUE ADDED TAX AND EXCISE DUTY ON PETROLEUM PRODUCTS IN ORDER TO REDUCE PRICE OF FUEL
2nd October 2023_ Lusaka
Kamfinsa Lawmaker Hon. Eng. Christopher kang’ombe has called on government to remove all taxes associated with petroluem products in Zambia.
Speaking when he featured on Radio Christian Voice chatback program, Hon. kang’ombe stated that all taxes on fuel such as Fuel Reserve Fund, Value Added Tax and Excise Duty are a responsibility of government therefore, it is possible for these taxes to be removed in order to give consumers a relief when it comes to the final pricing of the commodity.
He added that upward fuel adjustments in the last two years of the UPND government has contributed to the higher unit cost of production for certain locally manufactured essential commodities such as mealie meal.
Hon. Kang’ombe further advised government to compensate for the losses in revenue on fuel taxes through making mineral royalty tax non tax deductible and reverting the calculation of mineral royalty tax to the initial method.
I 100% support hon. Kangombe on removal of taxes on fuel and I was expecting this in recently announced 2024 national budget. Removing taxes or suspending them will surely help reduce the cost of fuel and can help lower the cost of living for the people consequently.
However, I do not agree with him on mineral royalty tax (MRT) becoming non deductible again. The policy of making MRT tax deductible was to encourage mining companies to reallocate the “saved” resources to reinvest in to ramping up production and create more jobs in the industry and country at large.
But as usual instead of Zambians taking advantage of this policy by investing in mining reap the benefits since they claim it’s a very lucrative business, Zambians are just busy complaining about the policy. The policy does not say it’s only foreigners to benefit but every mining company can benefit from this policy including those owned by Zambians.