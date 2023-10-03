KANG’OMBE CALLS FOR REMOVAL OF VALUE ADDED TAX AND EXCISE DUTY ON PETROLEUM PRODUCTS IN ORDER TO REDUCE PRICE OF FUEL

2nd October 2023_ Lusaka

Kamfinsa Lawmaker Hon. Eng. Christopher kang’ombe has called on government to remove all taxes associated with petroluem products in Zambia.

Speaking when he featured on Radio Christian Voice chatback program, Hon. kang’ombe stated that all taxes on fuel such as Fuel Reserve Fund, Value Added Tax and Excise Duty are a responsibility of government therefore, it is possible for these taxes to be removed in order to give consumers a relief when it comes to the final pricing of the commodity.

He added that upward fuel adjustments in the last two years of the UPND government has contributed to the higher unit cost of production for certain locally manufactured essential commodities such as mealie meal.

Hon. Kang’ombe further advised government to compensate for the losses in revenue on fuel taxes through making mineral royalty tax non tax deductible and reverting the calculation of mineral royalty tax to the initial method.