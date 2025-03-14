Kang’ombe Demands Transparency on Constitutional Amendments in Parliament



Kamfinsa Member of Parliament, Christopher Kang’ombe, has demanded that the government immediately disclose key details surrounding the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Kang’ombe called on the government to:



Publish the Draft Constitutional Amendments — Emphasizing the need for transparency, he argued that Zambians have a right to review the proposed changes to the Constitution.



Provide a Clear Road Map for Amendments — He urged the government to release a structured plan outlining the steps, timelines, and procedures involved, stressing that public participation is vital for legitimacy.





Disclose the Cost of Amending the Constitution — Kang’ombe demanded that the financial implications of the process be made public to ensure accountability in the use of public funds.



“The Constitution belongs to the people, and any amendments must be driven by openness and public participation,” he stated firmly.





Notably, the Justice Minister the key government official responsible for constitutional matters was absent from the House at the time of Kang’ombe’s address.



This absence raised eyebrows, with some lawmakers questioning the government’s commitment to engaging in open dialogue on such a critical national issue.





Kang’ombe’s demands come amid growing public concern over the transparency of the amendment process, as civil society organizations continue to push for greater inclusivity.



The government has yet to respond to the lawmaker’s calls, leaving Zambians anxiously awaiting clarity on the future of their country’s supreme law.



