KANG’OMBE QUESTIONS GOVERNMENTS’ DECISION TO BEGIN TRANSPORTING DIESEL VIA THE 1,700KM TAZAMA PIPELINE

Kamfinsa PF MP, Christopher Kang’ombe writes:

“The Minister of Finance on page 24 confirms that TAZAMA pipeline will soon begin carrying the finished product (diesel) and not feedstock(comingled crude oil). Secondly, that INDENI will play other roles in the petroleum supply chain. My three concerns ;



1. What security measures will be taken to prevent vandalism of pipeline as the finished product is transported a distance of 1,700 km ?



2. Has a feasibility study been done by experts on the suitability of INDENI for alternative use ?



3. What budget support is available in the 2023 estimates to achieve the above objectives ?”