KANG’OMBE QUESTIONS PF REBRANDING STRATEGY.

Kamfinsa Member of Parliament Christopher Kangombe has questioned the type of party rebranding being conducted by the Patriotic Front (PF) if people like him are still being sidelined.

Speaking when he featured on YAR FM’s Social Chatter program yesterday, Mr. Kangombe said the party should allow full and open participation by all members as it plans to rebrand as opposed to sidelining some people.

And Mr. Kangombe noted the need for the party to seriously reflect on the wrongs conducted that led to the PF being voted out of power by the people of Zambia.

He added that party rebranding should be about understanding what wrongs were made that should be worked on as well as allow change of leadership going forward, to ensure that the party bounces back.