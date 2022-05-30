KANG’OMBE RESPONDS TO KAUNDA’S MISLEADING STATEMENT OVER PF

…..REMINDS HIM THAT PF HAS 60 MPs…

There is a media statement attributed to Mr. Kelvin Kaunda, the National Youth Chairman for the Socialist Party( SP), quoting him suggesting that Patriotic Front( PF) is no more.

It is suprising and shocking that an opposition political party official can focus his energies and attention on the state of another opposition political party.

Just incase Mr. Kaunda and other members of the public are not aware, PF currently has 60 Members of Parliament( MPs), making it the BIGGEST opposition Political Party in Zambia.

In terms of civic representation, We have Councillors and Mayors across all 10 provinces of Zambia.

Christopher Kang’ombe

PF National Youth Chairman

&

Kamfinsa MP

30.05.2022