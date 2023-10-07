Kanji is NIPA’s best student in Master of Laws

Multi talented soldier, lawyer and music artiste, Mwizukanji Namwawa aka Kanji has just graduated as best student in Master of Laws in Constitutional and Administrative Law programme at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) through the Zambia Air Force Centre of Advanced Learning.

Namwawa, the deputy director general of army legal services, also boasts of 15 years of good standing as a legal practitioner and also possesses a post graduate diploma in legislative drafting from the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE).

