KANKOYO MP ACCEPTS LEGAL CHALLENGE BY MUSA MWENYE

Former Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Board Chairman Musa Mwenye’s demand letter made to Kankoyo Member of Parliament Heartson Mabeta has been challenged.

Mabeta tells Mwenye that they will meet in court. The background being that Mwenye made subliminal attacks on government leaders saying they are reluctant to declare their assets because they are corrupt. This was in his remarks bidding farewell to ACC.

But Mabeta says he hopes Mwenye would one day tell Zambians how he was chasing after a $3 million Commission from a deal where he allegedly threatened or intimidated judges.

This accusations unsettled Mwenye who demanded that Mabeta retracts his statement and apologize in 24hours. Mabeta says “bring it on”.