Kankoyo MP, Heartson Mabeta,nursing injuries after being beaten by Zambia Army soldiers that raided Mufulira CBD.

Mabeta writes:

Watching a defenceless man in his early 70 who used to work with my father being beaten by young army officers was so painful that I found myself defending him and got injured.



Doctors have assessed my injuries and have discharged me from hospital.



Calm has returned in Mufulira and many thanks to the DC and all the UPND Mufulira District leadership who came to check on at the Hospital.



When did we lose respect for senior citizens and women in our culture ?