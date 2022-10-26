KANKOYO UPND MP SAYS THERE IS NOTHING TO CELEBRATE ABOUT INDEPENDENCE

Hon. Heartson Mabeta Writes;

Am trying hard to celebrate independence but my heart is very weak.

My Heart is weak because my mind keep on thinking about:

That Former Mpelembe Drilling Employe who lost thier Job on redundancy without getting any benefits despite ZCCM_IH having paid management at Mpelembe Drilling in full.

That teacher who was recruited in 2020 and 2021 but has never received her first salary.

The bus driver who still has to go through kitwe to get to Ndola because the Mufulira Mukambo and Mufulira Ndola Road remains in a poor state despite the government having paid 267 million kwacha to Inyatsi in 2017.

That poor young man who can’t get a job at Mopani despite having concluded thier skills training program because the mine has been paralyzed by Glencore who are still buying all the copper from Mopani at a very low price despite Copper selling at a record hig price.

58 despite being independent, we are still asking IMF for the second time after our debt being written off in 2005, to convince the people we owe money to cancel some of the money we borrowed from them because we have no capacity to pay back.

Is this really the independence our forefathers would be proud to have died for if they were to come back to life just for a minute today?