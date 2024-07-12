KANSENSHI POLICE SUMMON GPZ LUAPULA PROVINCE MOBILISATION CHAIR FOR CALLING PRESIDENT HH A LIAR OVER HIS FALSE CAMPAIGN PROMISES-Silavwe

KANSENSHI POLICE SUMMON GPZ LUAPULA PROVINCE MOBILISATION CHAIR FOR CALLING PRESIDENT HH A LIAR OVER HIS FALSE CAMPAIGN PROMISES

11th July, 2024

In what seems to be an organized plot, Zambia Police at Kansenshi Police Station in Ndola have summoned, Mr. Evaristo Nswima, GPZ Luapula Province Chairperson for Mobilisation for investigations for calling out President Hichilema over his campaign promises.

Earlier in the day, Mr Nswima was in Ndola where he had gone to check on one of his business interests. Whilst in Ndola he gave a lift in his car to someone who recorded him complaining about the false campaign promises of President Hichilema.

Police Officers from Kansenshi Police Station trialed him all the way to his Luanshya home, made him listen to the audio and summoned him to appear at Kansenshi Police Station for questioning tomorrow, 12th July, 2024 at 10:00hrs.

As GPZ, we find this behavior from the Zambia Police extremely shocking. This is nothing than cheap tactics to intimidate Citizens calling out President Hichilema and his Government over their campaign promises.

We want to assure IG Musamba and his command that as long as mealie meal is not reduced to K50 and the cost of fuel to K12, GPZ leaders will continue to call out President Hichilema on his lies devoid on insults on behalf of the Zambian people.

As long as loadshedding is ravaging our people and their businesses, as long as our people continue to queue up for mealie meal and hospitals have no essential drugs, President Hichilema lied to our people.

Instead of arresting hungry citizens battling new dawn harsh economic challenges, we demand that President Hichilema addresses the pressing economic issues facing Zambians across the Country.

GPZ leaders won’t be intimidated at all, the people won’t be intimidated.

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.