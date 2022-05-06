KANTANSHI MP DEMANDS FOR AN AUDIT INTO ZAMBIA RAILWAYS USE OF THE $750 MILLION EUROBOND

By Michael Kaluba

Kantanshi Member of Parliament Anthony Mumba is urging government to conduct a study and release a report on how Zambia Railways Limited used its allocation from the $750 Million Eurobond before the parastatal is considered for recapitalization.

The Patriotic Front Kansanshi lawmaker is of the view that Zambia Railways Limited must be thoroughly audited to determine the development that may or may have not taken place between 2012 and 2016 to learn lessons before trying to inject more funds into the system.

Recently, Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali said over a billion dollars is needed to make Zambia’s railway sector viable, sentiments that Dr. Mumba says must only be considered after establishing the challenges and an appropriate response to the longstanding issues in the railway subdivision.

Dr. Mumba argues in an interview that questions into Zambia Railways Limited operations must be asked and answers provided before new capital is injected into the transport venture.

And Dr. Mumba says government must consider attaching the cost that mopani copper mines incured when the mine paid workers their accrued benefits as the new dawn administration negotiates with a possible off-taker of the mine as recently disclosed.

