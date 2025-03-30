

Kantanshi MP Declares No Interest In Re-contesting The Parliamentary Seat On The PF Ticket





By Fridah Chalwe



Kantanshi Member of Parliament Anthony Mumba has announced that he will not seek re-election of the parliamentary seat under the Patriotic Front (PF) ticket in the upcoming 2026 elections.





Mr. Mumba expressed dissatisfaction with the PF, stating that he has never had a good relationship with the party.



Mr. Mumba also shared his feelings of disrespect within the PF, asserting that he has not received the support he deserves.



Speaking on Mafken FM’s X-press Chitchat review, Dr. Mumba explained that whenever he supports any government initiatives, he is met with criticism from PF members who mistakenly believe he is aligning himself with the United Party for National Development (UPND).



‎He has indicated that the decision about his political future will ultimately be in the hands of the people of Kantanshi as they will determine whether he should run in the elections or not.

