KANTANSHI MP OPPOSES GOVT’S PLAN TO ESTABLISH ADDITIONAL MILLING PLANTS

By Tellah Hazinji

Kantanshi Member of Parliament Anthony Mumba has objected to the government’s plan to establish additional milling plants, urging it to salvage the already existing plants that were constructed by the previous regime.

Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu recently disclosed that government plans to establish more milling plants in all provincial centers to help stabilize the price of mealie meal and ensure food security in Zambia.

But in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mumba says there is a need for the government to salvage the old plants that the previous government invested in after borrowing about $288 million dollars, before spending more money on the construction of new ones, when the country is struggling with finances.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mumba says it is unacceptable to have a budget under the ministry of agriculture that is close to 85 percent going into the production of maize only to produce mealie meal that is expensive for ordinary people to afford.

He says with the sort of investment that taxpayers put in the ministry of agriculture specifically to deal with maize, he expects mealie meal prices not to be an issue because the investment is huge.

PHOENIX NEWS