KANYAMA PASTOR ABDUCTED BY 5 CRIMINALS AT HIS CHURCH



Police statement:



July 15, 2024 – A 39-year-old Pastor of Kanyama compound in Lusaka was abducted by five suspected criminals at his Church in John Leing compound.



Police managed to rescue him and arrested two people in connection with the incident which occurred on July 14, 2024 around 18:30 hours at Miracle Center of Fire International Ministries.



Police investigations indicate that Pastor Owen Silozi received a phone call from one of the female congregants who requested him to meet her at the church premises in John Leing compound.



The Pastor left home and was met by four men at church who forced him to enter into a building upon arrival. He was then bundled into a nearby motor vehicle. Members of the public who witnessed the incident narrated that the motor vehicle, a white Toyota Allion, sped off towards Kafue road.



It is alleged that later the suspects started calling the Pastor’s wife demanding for money amounting to k10, 000=00.



Police were alerted and immediately instituted investigations.



Today, around 07:00 hours, Police officers managed to pounce on the suspects in Kanyama compound and rescued the Pastor. He was found with a deep cut on the head. Two suspects were arrested in the process including the woman who had called the him identified as Josephine Changwe, aged 58, known to be a member of the same church.



The suspect led Police officers to a house in Makeni Villa where the victim is alleged to have been tortured from. Police arrested the owner of the house identified as Kennedy Mubanga, aged 25.



A manhunt for three other suspects identified as Musonda Mushili, Emmanuel and Maureen Mwitumwa has been launched.



Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer