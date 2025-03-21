Kanye West Accuses Kim Of ‘Sex Trafficking’ Their Children

Kanye West has made explosive new claims about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her family, accusing the reality star of “sex trafficking” their four children.

The controversial rapper made the unsubstantiated allegations on X on Wednesday (March 19) amid a renewed custody battle with Kardashian following weeks of alarming and offensive remarks on social media.

“KIM KARDASHIAN IS A SEX TRAFFICKER,” he wrote, before calling out FKA twigs for collaborating with his 11-year-old daughter North on her song “Childlike Things.”

“I DONT LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN,” he vented. “I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS. ITS FUCK ALL YOU N-GGAS. MY SOUL IS BLACK AND WATCH YALL DONT BELI[E]VE ME AND JUST SAY IM CRAZY.

West then took aim at the entire Kardashian family, saying: “THE KARDASHIANS ARE SEX WORKERS AND THEY SEX TRAFFIC ALL OF THE BLAC[K] CHILDREN THEY STRATEGICALLY PRODUCE.”

He also expressed concern over the wellbeing of his other daughter Chicago, writing alongside a photo of an iPad with the 7-year-old as its screensaver: “AS A FATHER THIS MADE ME VERY UNCOMFORTABLE TO SEE COUNTLESS PICTURES LIKE THIS OF MY CHILDREN PLACED INSIDE THEIR PHONES. THIS WAS CHI’S SCREEN SAVER.

“I AM 100 PERCENT CONVINCED THAT MY CHILDREN ARE IN A SEX TRAFFICKING RING. THE GRANDMOTHER SIGNED FOR THE SEX TAPE,” he added, referencing rumors that Kim’s mother Kris Jenner orchestrated the leak of her infamous sex tape with Ray J in the 2000s.

Kanye went on to claim that he was the target of a conspiracy after calling his ex-wife a sex trafficker, saying he got a “knock on the door.”