Kanye West Decides He Is Not A Nazi After All

Kanye West has made a surprise U-turn and claimed that he no longer considers himself a Nazi.

A week after declaring his support for Hitler and saying that he identified as a Nazi in a lengthy antisemitic tirade on social media, the controversial rapper has distanced himself from the far-right ideology.

In an update his 33 million X followers on Wednesday (February 19), Ye wrote: “After further reflection I’ve come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi.”

While he did not divulge what that reflection was, it appears we may have Adam Sandler to thank for the change of heart.

During Saturday Night Live‘s 50th anniversary celebration this past weekend, the actor and comedian, who is Jewish, appeared to reference Kanye while performing a song about the show’s history.

“50 years of finding out your favorite musician is antisemitic,” he joked.

Ye appeared to enjoy the shoutout and responded on X: “Adam Sandler Thank you for the love.”

Despite his claime that he no longer identifies as a Nazi, Kanye West just recently sold T-shirts adorned with a swastika logo and went on a rant about the Jewish community that lasted several days.

During his hailstorm of tweets, the Chicago native said he is “racist” and a “Nazi” who “loves Hitler.”