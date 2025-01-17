Kanye West Declares Himself GOAT of All GOATs

Kanye West started the year with bold declarations and sharp criticisms aimed at former business partner Adidas.

In a series of since-deleted Instagram posts on Monday, January 13, the rap icon celebrated the success of his latest Yeezy drop while proclaiming his dominance in various creative fields.\

Kanye West revealed that his new clothing and sneaker collection generated over $2 million in sales within 24 hours. He boasted about his independence and emphasized that he achieved this without collaborations or paid advertisements. The latest Yeezy line, which includes hoodies, T-shirts, joggers, and the minimalistic YZY SLPR slider, is priced at an accessible $20 per item.

The self-proclaimed ‘GOAT of all GOATs’ declared himself unmatched in rapping, producing, fashion design, and social media influence. He expressed pride in his achievements while dismissing anyone who doesn’t work under the Yeezy brand, urging them to ‘close their laptops.’

Kanye West didn’t hold back against Adidas, which ended its partnership with him in 2022 following his controversial antisemitic remarks. He criticized the sportswear giant for allegedly undermining his brand and accused them of stifling his growth. West referenced past grievances with Adidas, including claims of design theft and financial suppression, while asserting his comeback.

In a swipe at Adidas, West mocked their current sales performance and aimed at individuals he accused of using his platform for personal gain, including Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo. He labeled these actions as opportunistic attempts to capitalize on Yeezy’s influence.