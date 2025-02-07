Kanye West didn’t get kicked out of the Grammys – organizers explain

Kanye West and Bianca Censori got the internet talking when they showed up at the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet before abruptly leaving after his wife took off her fur coat and posed for photos in a very revealing outfit.

In the wake of their raunchy red carpet exploits, rumors swirled that the couple were asked to leave the event. But it appears that was actually not the case, and the Grammys executive producer, Raj Kapoor, provided details about Kanye’s appearance at the event in an interview with PEOPLE.

Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign’s Carnival track from their joint album Vultures earned a 2025 Grammy nod for best rap song. But Kapoor explained that the award was given in pre-tel, a pre-telecast event where the majority of awards were given out.

“From what I understand, they were there for the red carpet,” Kapoor explained. He continued: “I’m not sure if he was at Pre-Tel, which is at the Peacock Theater before the main show. But that award was definitely in Pre-Tel.”

Kapoor also explained the seating arrangement for the star-studded event that took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and brought several music heavyweights under one roof. He additionally said there was no seat reservation for Kanye, 47.

“If they were invited guests because we [would] know everybody who’s seated at the VIP tables that we have in front,” Kapoor stated. “We know each person who’s coming because every table is numbered. And so our director has to know where those artists are for award categories.”

He added: “They didn’t have a nomination on the show and Kanye wasn’t presenting. He was not performing either, which is mostly what those seats are.”