Kanye West Disses JAY-Z & Beyoncé’s Kids In Vile Rant: ‘F*ck JAY-Z & His Whole Family’

Kanye West has escalated his explosive social media rants by making vile comments about JAY-Z and Beyoncé‘s children.

After taking aim at Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Tyler, The Creator and scores of others earlier this week, Ye turned on his former mentor and collaborator in his latest tirade on Tuesday (March 18).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he insulted the couple’s 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir by writing: “WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS. THEYRE RETARDED. NO LIKE LITERALLY. AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMINATION IS A BLESSING. HAVING RETARDED CHILDREN IS A CHOICE.”

After deleting the post, he said: “I NEED EVERYONE TO KNOW THAT I TOOK THE POST ABOUT JAY Z AND BEYONCE’S FAMILY DOWN AND JERRY LORENZO’S FAMILY DOWN BECAUSE THERE WAS A POSSIBILITY OF MY TWITTER BEING CANCELLED BECAUSE IM A GOOD PERSON. I TOOK IT DOWN LIKE DOWN SYNDROME. GET IT. AM I RIGHT. FUCK THE WORLD. REAL TALK. FUCK EEEEVVEEERREEE BODY.”

West later repeated his disparaging comments and added: “IF TWITTER TAKE MY SHIT DOWN THEM SO BE IT BUT I NEED YALL TO [KNOW] JAY Z OR NOBODY HAVE NO POWER OVER ME.”

He continued attacking the Carters by writing: “AT LEAST JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ GET TO RAISE THEIR RETARDED ASS KIDS.

“AINT NO CELEBRITY EVER SAID NOTHING TO COME TO MY AID WHEN IT CAME TO THESE WHITE WOMEN TAKING MY KIDS. CAUSE THEY WAS MAD I WAS WEARING TRUMP HAT. FUCK JAY Z AND HIS WHOLE FAMILY. ESPECIALLY HIS SHOOTERS.

“AND NOW THAT YOU THINK JAY Z PUSSY ASS MADE ME TAKE IT DOWN I GOT TO DOUBLE DOWN.”

The former Roc-A-Fella rapper also downplayed JAY-Z’s role in his career success: “THE ONLY THING THAT I WAS MAD ABOUT IN THE LAST FEW HOURS WAS TAKING THAT JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ TWEET DOWN. DAME DASH SIGNED ME BTW. NOT JAY Z.”

Kanye concluded his rant by saying: “CONCERNING THE JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ TWEET N-GGAS SAID I WOUKD REGRET IT. NOOOO. I REGRET TAKING IT DOWN. MY TWITTER IS A ONE WAY CONVERSION.”

He suggested that Kendrick’s music is overrated while claiming that the Compton rapper was used as a “pawn” by the music industry to defeat Drake and was undeserving of performing at the Super Bowl.

Rekindling his long-standing feud with Drizzy, Ye made fun of his fashion sense and repeatedly called him a “faggot.”



In a post aimed at Pluto, he wrote: “AFTER LISTENING TO CARTI’S ALBUM IMA SAY SOMETHING I NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD SAY … FUTURE’S WASHED.”