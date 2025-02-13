Kanye West dropped by his talent agency following antisemitic posts

Kanye West has been dropped by his talent agency following his days-long antisemitic rant on social media.

Daniel McCartney of 33&West wrote on social media, “Effective immediately, I’m no longer representing Ye (F/K/A Kanye West) due to his recent hateful and harmful remarks that myself not 33&West can stand for.”

This move comes amid the rapper’s antisemitic remarks on social media and selling controversial merchandise on his Yeezy website.

West shared a series of posts celebrating Adolf Hitler via X, including offensive remarks about the Jewish community.

In addition to antisemitic remarks, West also declared that he holds “dominion over” his wife, Bianca Censori.

“This ain’t no woke as feminist s—,” he wrote via X. “She’s with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb ass broke bitches. People say the red carpet look was her decision. Yes, I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to.”

West was referring to Censori’s Grammys red carpet look, where the model, 30, donned a completely sheer dress that exposed her entire body.

“She definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval, you stupid ass woke pawns,” West claimed during his X stream. “I have no respect or empathy for anyone living ’cause no one living can f— with me, but I do love some people and I give them favor.”

His website was also taken down from the e-commerce platform Shopify after he tried to sell a $20 white T-shirt with a black swastika.