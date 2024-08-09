Kanye West Drops “Vultures 2” Bonus Tracks Featuring Kid Cudi, Kodak Black & Bad Bunny

The tracks are available exclusively on the Yeezy website until midnight.

Over the weekend, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign unveiled their eagerly anticipated album, Vultures 2. The release took fans off guard, as it arrived by surprise following multiple delays. The project has had listeners split since it dropped. While many were satisfied, others raised issues with the mixing. Ye later announced that he’d be delivering updated versions of various tracks.

He even recently unveiled three new bonus tracks, “Believer,” “Drunk” featuring Bad Bunny and Kodak Black, and “Gun To My Head” featuring Kid Cudi. They’re currently available for purchase exclusively on the Yeezy website until midnight ET. As expected, these too have elicited mixed reactions from fans. While many think these would have been valuable additions to the original release, others are questioning their price point.

“Vultures 2 going from worst album ever to Album of the year,” one X user writes in Kurrco’s comments section. “They ain’t finished,” another suspects. Vultures 2 is far from the only reason Ye is making headlines as of late, however. Earlier this week, his former Chief of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos made some shocking claims about his dentist Thomas P. Connelly in an affidavit. He alleged that Connelly has been supplying the Chicago-born performer with large quantities of nitrous gas for recreational use since he installed his titanium grill.

Yiannopoulos expressed concern for Ye’s well-being, alleging that he has a “dependence” on the substance. For obvious reasons, fans are worried. #SaveYe began to trend on X earlier today as social media users urged him to seek help. Many are even calling for Ye to put off the release of Vultures 3 so he can focus solely on his health for the time being.