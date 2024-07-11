Kanye West is allegedly retiring from “professional music”.

The rapper’s retirement plans were revealed in an alleged text message exchange with rapper Rich The Kid.

Rich The Kid, 31, uploaded a screenshot to his Instagram Story of messages he’d received from an iPhone contact under the name “Ye”, which is Kanye’s name.

The message read: “I’m retiring from professional music. Not sure what else to do.”

Rich then tried to convince the father-of-four to reconsider his decision, even bringing up the recent success of his Vultures 1 album with rapper Ty Dolla $ign.

“Retire? Why ? How ? The [people] NEED you the music you & Ty & we have made was the BIGGEST STAMP in culture to this date In 2024,” he wrote.

After news of Ye’s retirement gained traction online, Rich went on to delete the screenshot from his Instagram Story.