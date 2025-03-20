Kanye West names all the people who have betrayed him, includes his kids

Kanye West has shared a list of people who have “betrayed” him as he admits he is “in pain.”

The rapper has sparked concerns from his fans after sharing a series of erratic posts on social media where he makes a string of allegations against his friends, family, and colleagues.

He also took aim at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her family multiple times.

The 47-year-olf rapper went on to list the people who have betrayed him. He even listed his children amongst those he believes have wronged him in the worrying updates on X.

He also named Jay-Z on the list and explained how he betrayed him in a different tweet.

Kanye wrote: “I AM IN PAIN THAT NO ONE PERSON CAN FIX. THE BETRAYAL.”

He then listed the betrayers as follows: “VIRGIL, JOHN LEGEND, KIM, TRAV, CARTI, BIG SEAN, JAY Z, TY, TYLER, DURK, COMMON, CUDI, PUSHA, DON C, AMBER, THE KARDASHIANS, ADIDAS, DEMNA / BALENCIAGA, MY OWN KIDS, MY OWN FAMILY, THE BLACK COMMUNITY, AND OF COURSE THE JEWS.”

Kanye concluded the post adding: “IM IN PAIN. I BLED FOR EVERYONE HERE.”