Kanye West publicises his plans for his own funeral

Kanye West has caused widespread concern among fans as he shared a post about his plans for his own funeral.

The 47-year-old rapper has shared a number of vile posts on X over the past few weeks, taking aim at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian as well as Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Now, he seemed to hint at someone trying to kill him before discussing his plans.

He wrote: “My funeral needs to be at least a week long

“A 10 hour service everyday so people can speak aaaall the way through

“It actually needs be nooo limit .

“Embalm me. Put me on display at my mamas house and let people visit me

“Charge people to come in and use the money to enrich all the blocks around.”

He also seemed to allude to someone trying to kill him, “Why do n***@ be calling you to kill you I be like It doesn’t work that way.”

Fans took to the comments to share their concern. “Please stop. Continue tweeting but not about Ye passing. It hurts my soul to my soles,” one person posted.