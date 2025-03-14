Kanye West Recruiting Skinheads For ‘Next Frontier’ Of Sunday Service

Kanye West has announced that he is looking to recruit skinheads for the next era of his Sunday Service shows.

The project, which originated as a Christian gospel series that took place in various locations on Sunday mornings, appears to be moving in a very different direction.

In a post on Instagram, Ye put out an open call for singers looking to get involved in the upcoming iteration of Sunday Service — but candidates must have a certain look.

“Sunday service the next frontier is recruiting male choir members. Those selected are required to shave their heads shaved heades [sic] are not required to audition. The audition location is in Los Angeles and will be given upon RSVP,” he wrote.

“Open auditions will be held on Thursday, March 13, at 4 PM. Auditions are open to ages five and up. Call 424-547-2394 now to secure your audition spot.”

Given Kanye’s recent embrace of Nazi imagery, it remains to be seen what kind of show he puts on when Sunday Service returns this weekend (March 16).