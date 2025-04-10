Kanye West Reveals Frank Ocean Tried To Dissuade Him From Supporting Trump

Kanye West has revealed that Frank Ocean once attempted talk him out of supporting Donald Trump.

In a livestream with producer Digital Nas in Tokyo, where he’s currently working on his new album WW3, Ye said their conversation took place after Trump was elected for his first term as president in 2016.

He also took a number of shots at the R&B singer while recalling the encounter, saying: “Frank Ocean pussy ass came over to my house talking about Trump all day and how I shouldn’t support Trump. N-gga, fuck you know about politics?!

“And, n-gga, I’m your muthafucking senior, your OG. Y’all used to come on tour with me, n-gga. None of you n-ggas can tell me about politics, n-gga. Fuck you think? You read a book and now you can tell me some shit?”

West then boasted: “None of these n-ggas are as talented [as me]. I’m the greatest muthafucking artist that ever existed. They might just be slightly better at one thing ’cause they only do that one thing.”

This is just the latest shot that Kanye West has aimed at former collaborator Frank Ocean in recent weeks.

During his controversial interview with Akademiks, in which he wore a black KKK outfit, Ye claimed that he was responsible for the reclusive singer’s lengthy hiatus since 2016’s Blonde.

“No one makes music that’s nowhere as near as good as [me]. When I made ‘Moon,’ it basically ended Frank Ocean’s [career],” he said, referencing his Donda collaboration with Kid Cudi and Don Toliver.

“He ain’t have a song since then! He was like, ‘Sipping some wine.’ I heard it and was like, ‘Oh, this n-gga’s never gonna be able to make another album again.’”

Ocean has yet to respond to either of West’s outbursts.

During his chat with Akademiks, the G.O.O.D. Music founder also took aim at a number of other rap peers including JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and J. Cole.

He said of his Watch the Throne collaborator: “JAY-Z, Beyoncé, you ain’t help me when I was having problems with my kids. You could have used your influence. No, your influence is for politics.

“Your influence is how you could use a n-gga you never wanted to sign anyway that Dame signed. You ain’t show up to my first wedding. You ain’t my family. I never had family out here.”

Kaye also made the startling confession that he regrets having children with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian: “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn’t God’s plan.”