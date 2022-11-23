Kanye West Reveals He Asked Trump To Be His Running Mate In 2024

Rapper, Kanye West, has revealed that he asked former US president, Donald Trump, to be his running mate in the 2024 American polls.

In a tweet on Wednesday, West, who is now formally known as Ye, made the revelation and set up a poll with two options on the response he got from Trump.

He tweeted, “First time at Mar-a-Lago. Rain and traffic

“Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting. And I had on jeans Yikes

“What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?”

Trump had last Tuesday announced his intention to seek for the number one political office in America in 2024.

Meanwhile, Ye had in the past made an unsuccessful bid for the American presidency.

Credit: Kanye West