Kanye West Says Being Dropped By Balenciaga Was “Happiest Day Of My Life”

Kanye West says that the day that he was dropped by Balenciaga and his interview with Drink Champs was taken down was the “happiest day” of his life. Recalling how it went down with Lex Fridman, Ye explained that he found out who his real friends were.

“There was a day where I was headed to Nashville to meet with George Farmer, who is the CEO of Parler, the day when we made the announcement,” Ye said. “At that same day, Balenciaga was taking my imagery off of their site, and the Drink Champs [episode] was being taken down, and I said, ‘This is the happiest day of my life. I love cutting the grass low. People really wasn’t with you. They was part-time.’”

Ye added: “I rather have people who are really with me and not people who are trying to use me.”

Balenciaga’s parent company, Kering, announced they’ve terminated their relationship with West in a statement, last week: “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.

West’s Drink Champs episode was met with plenty of backlash due to various antisemitic remarks the Donda rapper had made, as well as his comments on the death of George Floyd. Host N.O.R.E. later apologized for not challenging West during the interview.

West has also lost deals with Adidas, Def Jam, and more in recent weeks.

Check out a clip from West’s chat with Fridman below.