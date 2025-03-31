Kanye West says he regrets getting Kim Kardashian pregnant

Controversial American rapper, Kanye West has made a shocking admission about his past marriage with Kim Kardashian and the children he shares with her.

During a new conversation, which was uploaded on YouTube on Sunday, the 47-year-old rapper, who now goes by Ye, said he regrets getting his ex-wife Kim 44, pregnant.

‘That was my fault,’ he said. ‘I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn’t God’s plan.’

‘I don’t got the name and likeness ownership, or at least 50-50 with my kids,’ he said at one point, referring to the ‘nuclear’ war between them over their two sons and two daughters. ‘So how’s it joint custody?’

‘My kids are celebrities and I don’t have the say so,’ West said in the Akademiks interview. ‘So this white woman and this white family have the control of these highly influential black kids that are half the children of Ye.’

West and Kardashian were previously married for six years from 2014 to 2021 and share four children: North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five.

This comes after it was reported that his wife Bianca Censori has concocted a plan to have a baby to save their marriage, amid ongoing divorce rumors, even though others fear she may have an ulterior motive.