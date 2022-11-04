Kanye West says he won’t speak, drink or have s*x for a month

Musician Kanye West — also known as Ye — says he will not speak, take alcohol, watch adult films or have sex for a month, as he is going on a “30-day cleanse and verbal fast”.

West was recently reinstated on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the site after he was suspended for posting antisemitic remarks.

On Thursday, West tweeted: “I’m not talking to nooobody for a month.”

He also shared an image of a short statement that read: “I’m taking a 30 day cleanse. A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse.

“In God we praise. Amen.”

Hinting that his verbal fast may be limited to physical interactions, West concluded his statement: “But my Twitter still lit.”

Last week, Adidas terminated its partnership with West last week over a series of antisemitic remarks by the rapper, causing him to lose his billionaire status overnight, according to Forbes.

The termination came after West, during a 15 October appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, West blamed “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionists” for numerous alleged wrongdoings, saying that “Jewish people have owned the Black voice”.

West also sparked controversy by claiming that George Floyd died from the drug fentanyl and that a police officer’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that”.

The mother of Floyd’s daughter is now suing West for $250m (£224m) over his claim.

Musk, meanwhile, has said that Twitter restored the rapper’s account before he finalised his acquisition of the social media platform.

West, according to The Independent, is currently in the process of buying alternative messaging platform Parler, which styles itself as an unbiased platform and is popular with prominent US conservative voices.